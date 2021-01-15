Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $20.38

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of COG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 144,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,945. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,336.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 338,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

