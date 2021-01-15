Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $97.19

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.19.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.