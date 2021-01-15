Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,361.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.67 ($31.84).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,302 ($30.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.11.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

