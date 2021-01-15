Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $7.05

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 7,484,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.