Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target at $25.00

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

