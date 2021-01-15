Brokerages Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $12.00

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

