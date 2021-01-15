Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $173.33

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

