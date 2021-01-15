Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $846.20

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $846.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,204.21 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,250.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,020.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

