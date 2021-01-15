Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $56.70

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,456. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

