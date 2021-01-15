Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) PT at $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

