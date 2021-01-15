Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $7.15

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 756,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,728,059. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

