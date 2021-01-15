Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $47.96

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 980,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.