Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $30.12

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Terex by 113.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Terex by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

