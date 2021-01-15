Brokers Issue Forecasts for Glanbia plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Glanbia stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

