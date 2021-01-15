Brokers Offer Predictions for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

