Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.38. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

