Brokers Set Expectations for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMN. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMN opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $4,310,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $920,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

