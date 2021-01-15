Brokers Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

SITC opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

