Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) (TSE:SBC) Shares Up 1.9%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) (TSE:SBC) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.41. 12,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Brompton Split Banc Corp. (SBC.TO) (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

