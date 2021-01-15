Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 30,324 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 245.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.38 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

