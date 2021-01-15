Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,091 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

