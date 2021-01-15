Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

