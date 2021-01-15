Brookstone Capital Management Has $871,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,083,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

NYSE APD opened at $286.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

