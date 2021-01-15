Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,925 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apache were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

APA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.