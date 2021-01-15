BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.85

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 18776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

