BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after acquiring an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

