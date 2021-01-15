BWS Financial Weighs in on Texas Pacific Land Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $21.62 for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.98 EPS.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TPL traded down $28.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.65. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,474. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $709.96 and a 200 day moving average of $570.41.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 1,825 shares of company stock valued at $301,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.