C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

