Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,926,000.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.62 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

