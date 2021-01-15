Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

WHD stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $33.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 16.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

