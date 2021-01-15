Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $80.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.