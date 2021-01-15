CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 254,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

