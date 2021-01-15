Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.21. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 2,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 558.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

