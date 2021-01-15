Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFD) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

