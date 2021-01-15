California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Shares Up 59.9%

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)’s share price shot up 59.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 13,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 784% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

California Business Bank provides financial products and services in Southern California. The company accepts checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. The company also offers online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for California Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.