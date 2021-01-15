Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

NASDAQ CALT opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $746.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

