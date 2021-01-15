Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,349.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $54,349.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.95 or 0.03160357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.