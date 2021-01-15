Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 6.4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares were down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 9,664,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,041,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,296,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

