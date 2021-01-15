Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in December

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

