Canaccord Genuity Increases Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $11.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 438,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

