Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jushi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Jushi stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

