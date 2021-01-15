Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

CNQ stock traded down C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.48. 3,862,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,480. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.08. The firm has a market cap of C$37.18 billion and a PE ratio of -64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.