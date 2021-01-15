Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 206658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$463.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$429.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$439.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$404.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

