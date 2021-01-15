Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $210.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDNAF. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $140.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

