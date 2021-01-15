Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

TSE CU opened at C$31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.57. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

