Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 63033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$529.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

