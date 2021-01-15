CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,404. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

