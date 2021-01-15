Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $20.42. Canoo shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 215,980 shares changing hands.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

