Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.94

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 303700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

