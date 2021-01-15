Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Financial Review

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% GLG Life Tech 96.59% N/A -52.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $31.51, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 43.34 -$993.37 million $1.32 26.23 GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 0.65 -$14.54 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.